Juhi Chawla sharing experience of yoga adventure in Maldives is rather interesting

Post this Diwali actress Juhi Chawla took off on an impromptu holiday to Maldives with her family. And what’s interesting is that Juhi has not only been enjoying the beach and lovely weather in Maldives but also yoga. The actress shares, “Christopher Harrison, a former world class gymnast, came to India study yoga in the 1990s. He benefitted and was so impressed with yoga that he combined his knowledge of yoga with aerial acrobatics to create a new routine of yoga called anti gravity. The silk hammock is also his invention. At the start of our session of anti gravity, here at the hotel, one of the first instructions from our tutor was ‘you can trust your hammock completely, it can carry a weight of up to 500 kilos, you are nothing!! A baby elephant can swing on this, so do not worry, you will not fall! Go ahead trust it and have fun said Dr Jitendra, an acupuncturist, naturopath and yoga expert from Bangalore!’ This made me feel a little better as I had watched the previous class in which the participants were swinging upside down ,doing all kinds of inverted incredulous poses and stretches . It hadn’t looked easy and I was anxious.”

Turn your world upside down..take a break from reality! #Maldives pic.twitter.com/o8uk9WdnLL — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) October 27, 2017



She further elaborates, “As we began he took us step by step through the moves, and really ,before long we were laughing literally, our heads off ( well, our feet were very often up in the air, and our heads just a few Inches off the floor) and enjoying ourselves, doing the moves which earlier had seemed impossible. But yes it was important to follow instructions carefully! The instructor also told us that this form of exercise though it appeared complicated and only for flexible bodies, was actually safe and useful for all kinds of people from 6 to 60 and skinny to totally overweight as well! It is especially great for people who spend hours in office sitting bent over files and gadgets. Anti – gravity decompresses the spine and any and all kinds of stress from the back is released. At the end of the session I felt happy as a lark, light as a feather, and 2 inches taller!”

Last evening in Maldives… holiday khatam… Heading home pic.twitter.com/C20tMoxb5z — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) October 26, 2017

Speaking about the wonderful pictures from her yoga sessions Juhi says, “Our tutor at the s start of the session had wisely taken our phones from us , and kept clicking our pictures . He knew we would want to capture on camera and share these Ahaa moments!”

The actress who is also experimenting with aqua yoga says, “Incidentally I also tried aqua yoga, which is exercises in the pool, coupled with yogic standing poses (aasanas) . It was such a great work out because I’m water it seemed half the effort, but our tutor assured us its double the benefit of what similar exercises might have been on the mat in the gym! We ended up working on all our body, strengthening the core, legs, arms and our body balance . This form of yoga too is super for young and old and everyone in between. In fact it’s great for everyone, period.”