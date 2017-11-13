Juhi Chawla reveals interesting secrets about co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar. Check the details

Bollywood’s adorable actress Juhi Chawla turns 50 today and she is one of the most beautiful actress of Bollywood. She was crowned Miss India in 1984. She was one of the most successful heroines in the 90s. Her debut film was Sultanat, but she got fame from her second film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. She have worked with most of the noted actor and directors in Bollywood and still young directors are approaching her to work with him. Besides her acting career, she has beautiful life, family and is a mother of two kids. Talking about her profession life Juhi has revealed some secrets about the famous actors of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan

She has done quite a few movies with Badshah khan Duplicate, Yes Boss, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Darr and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and they are very close friends, in one of the interviews Juhi said “He is very intelligent and witty. He would become one of the unit members during shoots. He would eat the unit food, drink the unit tea in the same glass as others. He didn’t have his own home those days. He’s from Delhi and during initial days he was staying at somebody’s house whereas we would get food from home. As an actor he was always ready to cooperate and assist the directors. He would be willing to do 200 rehearsals, 20 takes, whatever they expected from him. He would add value to scenes and make it more and more interesting. He would make people laugh between shots and do good work, he was always joy to work with.”

Aamir Khan

The actress shares a strong bond with Aamir Khan but their was some argument between the actors on the sets of Ishq and it took a nasty turn and both of them didn’t talked to each other for 5 years but it was Juhi who made the first move, things were back to normal as soon as she met Aamir and clarified everything.

Jackie Sahroff

Juhi said that the actor is very down to earth and loves to eat home cook food. During the shooting of Aaina in Khandala he would give an autograph and click pictures with those who would bring him Home cook food, Jackie told his fans, “Photo lena hai toh ghar se khana lana padega.”

Rishi Kapoor

talking about Rishi Kapoor the actress said Rishi Kapoor wasn’t too fond of fans and drive them away by using heaving English words , “Some fans would come, push their children in the front saying that they want to take his picture, but actually it was their mummy or daddy who wanted it. This would really annoy Chintuji, who would, with a straight face, start talking in English while using big, big words which were totally unrelated. People would start wondering what he was talking. They would get nervous as things would get complicated and not make any sense to them.” revealed Juhi in an one of the interviews.

Akshay Kumar

both of them didn’t work in many movies but film Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, co-starring Akshay, was a huge hit. Talking about Akshay Juhi said “Akshay is one superb magician. He talks to you while holding your hand, your wrist, keeps you engaged in conversation and within few seconds you realise your watch has disappeared. I just can’t believe how well he does it. He really knows how to do haath ki safai.”