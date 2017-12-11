Juhi Chawla is working with Rajkummar Rao

It is a season of reunions for actress Juhi Chawla. After a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s dwarf film, the actress will be reuniting with her ‘DeewanaMastana’ co-star after a hiatus of 11 years. But what is even more beguiling is that Juhi will also share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor. “The star cast has me, Anil Kapor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao,” reveals Juhi.

Juhi also confirms that that Rajkummar has been paired opposite Sonam Kapoor in ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ which will be directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister Shelly Chopra.

When asked who would she have preferred to be paired opposite, Juhi divulges that she would have loved to be paired opposite Rajkummar but due to the age difference she is will be opposite Anil Kapoor. “Dekho I wish I was opposite Raj but kyahainake ab ummarkehisab se mujhe Anil kesaat dal diyaunhone,” jests Juhi.

“I have been tracking Rajkummar’s work and I think he is a very talented actor, he was delightful in Bareliy Ki Barfi,” she adds.

Rao has been tight lip about this project, he is waiting for an official announcement before commenting on this film. This is the second time Rajkummar will be sharing screen space with Anil. They both are currently working on ‘Fanne Khan’ opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While this will be the first time Juhi will be sharing screen space with Sonam and Rajkummar.

Talking about the film Juhi says, “It is a light-hearted film and the script is very well written. I am very excited about this.”

They will start filming in April this year as Rajkummar is still reeling from his foot injury and has to finish his shoot for ‘Fanne Khan’, Sonam is busy with her pet project ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and Anil will start shooting for ‘Race 3’ soon.