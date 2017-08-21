‘Judwaa 2’ Trailer: Varun Dhawan re-creates Salman Khan’s magic with glam girls Jacqueline and Taapsee

The much-awaited David Dhawan directorial venture and Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 trailer has finally released. And, as expected, Varun Dhawan recreates the iconic magic of Prem and Raja which was originally played by Salman Khan in the 1997 super hit Judwaa.

The trailer shows Varun doing full justice to the character of Prem and Raja. He has given solid comic timing with the popular chichora andaz like Salman did as Raja in the first part. However, Varun also suits a seedha sadha Prem who doesn’t know how to save his life and likes to be naive as always. The trailer showcases many scenes of Judwaa as their similarities, their weird things, their andaz, their habits and so on.

It seems like Varun is born to do the role in Judwaa 2 as he delivered Raja and Prem so perfectly that one remembers Salman in every scene. Moreover, the glamour quotient in the film is filled with two glam girls Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Both are looking supremely gorgeous and hot in the trailer.

The trailer also shows some stills of iconic songs Tan Tana Tan and Oonchi Hai Building songs. However, despite having a cameo of Salman, he was missing from the three minute and seventeen seconds long trailer. It seems like David Dhawan wants to keep his cameo as a surprise package.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor and Ali Asgar in supporting roles. Over all, Judwaa 2’s trailer is entertaining yet with the lack of new jokes. The trailers seem to be 80% recreation of an old film.

The film is all set to release on September 29. Till then watch this super entertaining trailer here: