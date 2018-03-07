JP Dutta’s ‘Paltan’ 1st Poster features real soldiers of Indian Army, see picture

JP Dutta announced ‘Paltan’ in September last year since then everyone was curious about this Indo-China war drama. And now, the makers have released movie’s first poster which has left us curious. In the poster, we can see Indian and Chinese soldiers up against each other with guns in their hand. Interestingly, Dutta, as a homage to the jawans, has featured soldiers of the Indian Army on it.

The film stars Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Choudhary, Jackie Shroff, Harshwardhan Rane, Sonu Sood among others. The story of the film is based on India’s victory against China in the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border.

The film will hit the screen on September 7, 2018.