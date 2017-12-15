Journey of Bhangover: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Journey of Bhangover

Cast: Prerika Arora, Aradhya Taing, Jimmy Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Anmol Khatri, Palash Soni, Yashpal Sharma, Jaideep Ahlwat, Soniya Sharma, The Begraj, Rajoo Maan, Sapna Choudhary

Director: Mahinder Singh Saniwal

Rating: * ½

Attempted as a silly comedy-thriller, Mahinder Singh Sahiwal’s directorial effort involves 5 friends – Ram (Jimmy Sharma), Nisha (Prerika Arora), Ravi (Palash Soni), Sagar (Anmol Khatri), and Sudeepa (Aradhya Taing), who get high on bhang during a Holi party only to find out a day later (after the buzz has died down) that they were involved in the arrest of two terrorists, as informed by a cop (Yashpal Sharma). So, it’s up to the hostel warden Pandey (Hemant Pandey) who brought them home on that fateful day, to help them recollect what really transpired.

No doubt this was inspired by the Hollywood hit ‘Hangover’ but it doesn’t quite manage to hit the right buttons to make you rock in the aisles. While the events underlined here are different in context, there’s not much happening that will bring a laugh or even seem amusing.

There’s nothing fresh about the story which is basically a cut and paste effort, and the treatment is so ineffective that all attempts at comic timing are lost in the melee of eager first-timers trying to score big in a sloppy set-up for the funnies. The actors look out of sorts, the writing lacks wit and humour and the slap-stick is pretty much jaded. The music and songs are just about bearable, but the local flavour fails to enthuse because even that feels hopelessly put-on, instead of authentic. The only thing you are likely to feel here is irritated!