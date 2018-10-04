Jon Favreau’s ‘Star Wars’ TV series titled ‘The Mandalorian’

Los Angeles: Jon Favreau’s original, live-action scripted “Star Wars” TV series for the forthcoming Disney streaming service will be called “The Mandalorian”. Favreau will pen the script and executive produce the highly anticipated TV series, according to the details revealed on Wednesday, reports The Hollywood Reporter. “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the ‘Star Wars’ universe. ‘The Mandalorian’ is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” Favreau said in a post on his Instagram account.

Disney is developing multiple live-action Star Wars TV series for its upcoming streaming service, which is designed to rival Netflix. The platform, which won’t launch until late 2019, will be the exclusive home for Marvel feature films and original series as well as Pixar and other Lucasfilm properties. So far, only Favreau’s involvement in one of the Star Wars TV series has been revealed. Favreau is no stranger to the “Star Wars” universe. The actor-director played roles in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”.