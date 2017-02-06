‘Jolly LLB 2’ can be screened only after 4 shots are cut: Bombay High Court

Aurangabad: The Bombay High Court today ruled that Akshay Kumar-starrer “Jolly LLB 2” can be screened only after four controversial shots in the movie are removed.

Justices S S Shinde and K K Sonawane of a bench here passed the order after going through a report presented by a committee headed by Justice Prakash Kanade and two others after watching the movie.

Advocate Ajay Kumar Waghmare had filed a petition before the bench here and demanded removal of the word ‘LLB’ from the film and cut certain shots which portrayed lawyers in bad light.

Following today’s decision, a fresh certificate would be issued to the film by the CBFC.

Waghmare through his lawyer Pandit Anerao had contended that whatever is shown in the trailer of the film or released on social media seems to be an attempt to “mock” at the existing judicial system of India.

He argued that this may lower the dignity of the professionals practicing law.

The Supreme Court had on February 3 kept the plea, filed by the film producer, pending and asked them to go to the Bombay High Court for relief.