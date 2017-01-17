Jolie’s father wants Brangelina to get back together for kids

Los Angeles: Actress Angelina Jolie’s father, actor Jon Voight hopes that she and Brad Pitt will reconcile for the sake of their children.

The 78-year-old actor said he wishes that Jolie-Pitt are able to get past their differences for the future of their kids, reported Us magazine.

“I’m rooting for them. I don’t want this thing to dissolve. I’m rooting for the kids. My heart is with everybody, and my daughter, certainly, and the children,” the “Ray Donovan” star said.

Jolie, who once shared an estranged and volatile relationship with Voight, has now made good with her fatherover the years.

On January 9, Jolie and Pitt reached an agreement to keep their divorce and custody battle out of the public eye.

The couple together has six children together – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.