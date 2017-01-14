Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorce finalised

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage is finally over following a turbulent divorce process after a Los Angeles judge has finalised divorce.

The actress had filed papers to end their 15-month union in May 2016. At a hearing on Friday, which neither she nor Depp attended, a judge signed papers to finalize their divorce.

The judge also denied a motion Depp’s attorney had filed to have Heard pay the actor’s attorney fees, E! News reported.

The news comes about five months after the former couple reached a settlement.

A day before the divorce was finalized, Amber filed papers requesting that Depp be deposed if the court did not enter the settlement agreement as a judgment at Friday’s hearing.

“It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over,'” Heard’s attorney said.

Meanwhile, Depp’s lawyer Laura Wasser said, “We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr Depp and his family’s lives behind them. Having his request for entry of the dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th.”

The actors did not have a prenuptial agreement when they wed in February 2015 and their road to divorce has been particularly ugly.