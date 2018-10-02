John Legend to release his first-ever festive album “A Legendary Christmas”

Los Angeles: Singer John Legend has announced he has made his first-ever festive album “A Legendary Christmas”. The 39-year-old singer said he is finally fulfilling his dream of releasing a festive LP by dropping ‘A Legendary Christmas’.

The album features eight classics and six new tracks. “What’s up everybody it’s John Legend here. It’s sunny Los Angeles in September but I can’t stop thinking about Christmas. I just made a new Christmas album, I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time. We recorded eight classic Christmas songs plus six brand new Christmas songs just for you.”

The album is called ‘A Legendary Christmas’ and we’re about to have ‘A Legendary Christmas Tour’ coming to a city near you soon. November 15 through to the end of the year with our ‘A Legendary Christmas Tour’ and we want to see you there!” Legend said in video he posted on Twitter. The clip also featured the singer’s wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children Luna, two, and Miles, four months.