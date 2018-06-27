John Abraham’s first Marathi film ‘Savita Damodar Paranjpe’ releasing on this date
John Abraham has transitioned from a successful model to a dashing actor. In the course of his journey, he has gained a huge fan-following. John loves Marathi actors, technicians & Marathi films so much that he has now produced a Marathi film, based on highly successful Marathi play ‘Savita Damodar Paranjpe’.
The play directed by Shekhar Tamhane was first staged in the year 1985. The play, with Rajan Tamhane and Reema Lag00 in the lead roles, was a craze among theatre goers. With fantastic acting, direction, and an excellent script the play was a real heart-stopper. It was a huge success. The play ‘Savita Damodar Paranjpe’, is coming in the form of a movie so that the present generation can also enjoy the story.
JA Entertainment and Panorama Studios presented, ‘Savita Damodar Paranjpe’ is produced by John Abraham & directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi. Famous actor Subodh Bhave is in lead role along with Trupti Toradmal and Raqesh Bapat. Shirish Latkar has written the film. Nilesh Mohrir and Amit Raj have scored the music.
‘Savita Damodar Paranjpe’ is releasing all over on 31st of August.