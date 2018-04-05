John Abraham-Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate’ to clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’ on August 15
New Delhi: The much-awaited flick, starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, has got a release date – August 15. For the film, T-Series has joined hands with Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment to produce the film titled, ‘Satyameva Jayate’. Now, this makes clear to us that the movie will now clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold which also releases on the same date.
The news was shared by Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, on his Twitter, “John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee… Their new film is titled #SatyamevaJayate… Release date finalised: 15 Aug 2018… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani… Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri”.
John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee… Their new film is titled #SatyamevaJayate… Release date finalised: 15 Aug 2018… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani… Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri… Check out a pic from the movie: pic.twitter.com/dI1NXVMMo5
He even shared a still picture from the flick. The cop saga will be written and directed by the ‘Kaante’-fame director, Milap Zaveri.