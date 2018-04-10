John Abraham files complaint against KriArj Entertainment

Mumbai: John Abraham has submitted a criminal complaint against Prerna Arora’s KriArj Entertainment with the Khar police station for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and under the Information Technology Act at Khar police station on Saturday.

According to a statement by JA Entertainment,”After this termination, which is a purely a civil dispute, Prernaa filed a false criminal complaint against John and started making defamatory statements against him in the media. Prernaa also illegally started blocking the online publicity materials launched by John for the promotion of his film.

John also came to know that Prernaa had, without his knowledge, already recovered money in excess of what she had to pay him from various third parties and yet did not pay him his dues. Aggrieved by all these acts of Prernaa and her colleagues and associates at KriArj, John has filed separate complaints for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences under the Information Technology Act at the Khar police station.”

On April 4, a written complaint had been submitted against John Abraham’s production house JA Entertainment to the Khar police. The complaint has been submitted by Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment. KriArj had invested in the production of the movie ‘Parmanu’ starring John Abraham and Diana Penty.

On March 31, John Abraham’s production house JA Entertainment had terminated its contracts with co-producers KriArj Entertainment and their partners Zee Studios. After that KriArj in a press statement called the trade notice sent by JA Entertainment “illegal and invalid”.