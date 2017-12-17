John Abraham Birthday Special: Handsome hunk’s Versova home will leave you spellbound; take a look

A home is a reflection of a person, his choices and tastes, whether it comes to room colour or furniture. The design and interior tells about a person’s desire, inner passion, and hobbies. You will think why we are talking today about all this things. It is because today we are going to discuss about the most handsome hunk of Bollywood, John Abraham’s home.

John Abraham turns 45 today. We take a look at his beautiful sea facing house which is located near Versova beach in Mumbai. John shared a video, where he gave his fans a tour around his new home and everything about it seemed to resonate a kind of peacefulness and warmth. As mentioned by the actor in the video, his house has won the best home award from the Indian Institute of Architectural Design. “A home will always speak about your character. So make sure that your home reflects who you are and what you are,” said John Abraham in the video.

Check out: Handsome hunk John affair with Bollywood actresses

According to pictures, here is an in-depth look at John’s Versova home

A beautiful sea view from John’s house.

The wooden furniture made out of log of dead trees

The actor is a self-confessed audiophile, hence the speakers.

He has a gym for body-building at home.

John has a fascination for bikes and he arranges his room to keep accessories like jackets, helmets, etc

Take a look at John Abraham’s house