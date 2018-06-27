JK Rowling’s reply to Kashmiri girl’s heartfelt essay will leave you stunned

It would be an understatement to say Potter-heads adore JK Rowling. In the Harry Potter universe, Rowling has flagged herself as one of the core elements for the success of this fantasy franchise. She is known for her philanthropic initiatives and charitable deeds and this time she strikes it again in Kashmir.

Recently, Kulsum Bano Bhat, 12, from Dado, Kashmir wrote an essay, she did not imagine in her wildest dreams that she would be noticed by the author.

Dear @jk_rowling. Kulsum, 12, a first generation English learner from the Himalayas would like to meet you someday. So come visit us at #HajiPublicSchool . https://t.co/F9tvShYJsm

Her teacher Sabbah Haji Baji, who teaches Kulsum English in Haji Public School, a non-profit school, decided to tweet her essay to Rowling and wrote, “Dear @jk_rowling. Kulsum, 12, a first generation English learner from the Himalayas would like to meet you someday. So come visit us at #HajiPublicSchool.”

To her surprise, the author responded to her and wrote back saying, “Please can you send me Kulsum’s full name by DM? I’d love to send her something.”

She, of course, followed up on this not only with her but also her classmates and friends, while keeping her promise to the young girl. She also sent a personalised note and some Harry Potter merchandise.

Sabbah then took to Twitter to express the happiness and thrill the children felt. This had a lot of Twitter users feeling happy for the children. As Rowling mentions in The Goblet of Fire book, “Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open.” Thus, the Harry Potter universe welcomes its new Potter-head.