Jitesh Singh Deo bags Mr India 2017 title

— By PTI | Dec 15, 2017 12:21 pm
Mumbai: Jitesh Singh Deo yesterday bagged the title of Peter England Mr India 2017. Deo, who is from Lucknow, will now represent India at Mr World 2020. “I did not anticipate it but I had some belief in myself. The power of belief motivates you always. I was speechless when my name was announced. I was blank,” he told PTI.

 

Thank you so much guys for believing in me. This victory is dedicated to everyone who had faith in my ability to do wonders! Dreams do come true. @missindiaorg #mrindia #MrIndia2017 #mrindiaworld #KanganaRanaut #KangnaRanaut


A post shared by Jitesh Singh Deo (@jiteshsinghdeo) on

“Winning this title comes with lot of responsibility. The competition (Mr World) is going to be more tough. Today, I am enjoying the moment but tomorrow onwards, a new journey will begin and I have to work hard,” Deo said. The first runner up was Abhi Khajuria and the second runner up was Pavan Rao.

The winners were felicitated by actor Kangana Ranaut. Sixteen contestants from across the country were competing for the title.

