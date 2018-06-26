Los Angeles, US President Donald Trump launched into a tirade, speaking out against late night show hosts Jimmy Fallon at a rally in South Carolina. He called Fallon “a lost soul”, Colbert a “lowlife” and Kimmel “terrible”. The rally was for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, but Trump’s remarks were heavy on celebrity references, reported variety.com.

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

“He looks like a lost soul,” Trump said of Fallon, the host of “Tonight Show”. “But you know what he’s a nice guy. I agreed to do his show, and because I guess I was running at the time, he got tremendous ratings on that show. Killed everybody, right? He should be thankful. He shouldn’t be upset and angry. A year and a half, two years later, he is now apologising because he humanised me. And he really hurt himself,” he added.

Fallon, in a recent interview to the Hollywood Reporter, expressed regret for Trump’s appearance on the show in October 2016 in which he messed up the presidential candidate’s hair. Fallon was criticised for not directly challenging Trump and playing his appearance for laughs. To this, Trump tweeted on Sunday, urging Fallon to “be a man”.

The following day, Fallon responded that announcing that he had donated to a Texas non-profit, RAICES, which helps immigrant parents separated from their children at the border.

At the rally, Trump also mentioned Colbert.”The guy on CBS, what a lowlife. Honestly, are these people funny? And I can laugh at myself. Frankly if I couldn’t I would be in big trouble. But they have not talent. They are not talented people. Johnny Carson was talented.”

Of Kimmel’s show, which he did during the 2016 campaign, Trump said: “He would stand outside of the studio waiting for me… He’s standing out on Hollywood Boulevard, he’s standing there opening the door going, ohhh. I wasn’t President. I was like a guy. A guy with potential.” Trump said that he “made a fortune” for NBC with “The Apprentice”, but complained that the network now treats “me horribly”.”I think they are worse than CNN,” he said.

NBC News is among the media outlets that Trump frequently targets. He contrasted his ratings to those of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who took over the show only to see it fizzle. Trump has not appeared on any of the late-night talk shows since taking office, a contrast to President Barack Obama, who appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” just months into his presidency, and followed that with appearances on most of the other late night shows, reported variety.com.

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon went after Donald Trump in a politically charged monologue following a Twitter feud with the US President. A large portion of Fallon’s monologue on Monday was related to his recent Twitter spat with Trump, and he got unusually political with his sharp verbal jabs, reports etonline.com.

“Before we begin, I just wanna give a shout out to our show’s number one fan – the President of the United States,” Fallon said.”As you may have heard last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter. So Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working,” he added.”When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, ‘I have more important things to do,'” Fallon said during his monologue on Monday.”Then I thought, ‘Wait, shouldn’t he have more important things to do?!’ He’s the President! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?”

The comedian joked that having Trump attack him on Twitter is “pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players”. Fallon otherwise keeps away from getting too political, unlike fellow late night hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers. But on Monday’s episode of his show, he didn’t stop. “A new poll found that 58 per cent of Americans think President Trump is intelligent. In response, Trump was like, ‘Ok, what did the other 58 per cent say?’ Fallon quipped. He added: “And today at the White House, Trump met with the King and Queen of Jordan. Which got awkward when Trump thanked the King of Jordan for giving us Michael.”