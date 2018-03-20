 Jim Carrey’s artwork resembling Sarah Huckabee Sanders sparks row

Jim Carrey is getting slammed online for a portrait he shared online that bears resemblance to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” the 56-year-old star captioned the post.

Shortly after ‘The Kidding’ actor shared his artwork, some twitterers quickly spoke out against him.”And this is one more reason that I’m done with Hollywood. It’s ok to be mean and hurtful as long as it’s to someone you disagree with, right? Btw, this is a classic example of bullying. But again, it’s ok as long as it’s someone you disagree with, right?” one user tweeted.

“Booo! My kids love to quote lines from your films. We always found joy in that. Now it just make me sad. You entertain, you do(did) it welI. We enjoy your craft in spite of our political differences. But now? Sarah Sanders? Come on! No more Ace Ventura for us. I ain’t doing it,” another wrote.

On Monday, Carrey shared another caricature that appeared to be of United States President Donald Trump. “If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy.THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS,” he captioned the artwork.