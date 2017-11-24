Jim Carrey opens about battling depression

Actor-comedian Jim Carrey recently revealed that he was struggling with mental illness and depression back in the nineties when he was at the height of his fame and it took him a long time to conquer it.

Opening up about his battle with depression, Carrey said that he is now ‘sometimes happy’. He also revealed that his depression does not ‘immerse and drown’ him anymore. The ‘Dumb and Dumber’ actor said, “At this point, I don’t have depression. There is not an experience of depression. I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn’t stay. It doesn’t stay long enough to immerse me and drown me anymore”, Contactmusic reported.

The 55-year-old actor, who is best known for his comic roles in ‘The Mask’, ‘Liar Liar’ and ‘Ace Ventura’, disclosed that he ironically actually found humour and inspiration from his depression. “Some people have come at me in the last couple of years with the intent of breaking off a piece of the Holy Grail for themselves, but the Grail isn’t a thing that you can break off. So they’re going to learn that the hard way. It’s not pleasant”, he added.