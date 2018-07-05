Jim Broadbent joins cast of thriller ‘Six Minutes to Midnight’

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Jim Broadbent has come aboard the cast of the thriller “Six Minutes to Midnight”. The 69-year-old actor joins Judi Dench, James D’Arcy, Carla Juri and Eddie Izzard in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

To be directed by Andy Goddard from a script by Celyn Jones, the 1930s-set film follows the story of a teacher assigned to a finishing school on the south coast of England where the daughters of high-ranking Nazis learn to become faithful members of Hitler’s League of German Girls.

The film will be produced by Sean Marley, Andy Evans, Ade Shannon and Sarah Townsend.

Izzard and Jones will also serve as executive producer alongside Trevor Beattie, Deepak Nayar, Emil Elmer, Pauline Burt, Adam Partridge, Zygi Kamasa, Emma Berkofsky, Christina Papagjika and Matt Salloway.