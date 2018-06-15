Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan to meet Vijay Barse

With Bhushan Kumar and his company T-Series stepping in to bail out the beleaguered project Jhund, the bio-pic on Vijay Barse, a retired teacher in Nagpur who took it upon himself to teach slum kids the game of football, is all set to roll in August.

A highly motivational story that Amitabh Bachchan was most excited about, the film got into a budget crisis with the producers and Mr Bachchan reluctantly announced his exit from the project. Now with Bhushan Kumar stepping in, the project is back on the track. The shooting, say sources, begins in August right after the monsoon as it involves a lot of outdoor on-the-field filming.

But first off, the director will take Amitabh Bachchan to meet his real-life inspiration Vijay Barse in Nagpur. Says a source, “Mr Bachchan has expressed a wish to meet Vijay Barse. Since the bio-pic will be made with Vijay Barse’s consent and approval, a meeting between the reel and the real is seen to be imperative.”

Interestingly ‘Vijay’ the name of the character Mr Bachchan will play in Jhund is the name given to Mr Bachchan in his most famous roles in Zanjeer, Deeewar, Trishul, Sholay, etc.