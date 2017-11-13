Jhakaas! Anil Kapoor and Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit to reunite after 17 years with this film; Read full details
Bollywood’s Jhakaas actor Anil Kapoor and Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit are all set to reunite after 17 years with Total Dhamaal. Director of the film, Total Dhamaal himself confirmed this news by saying, “This film is essentially a comedy so don’t expect any ‘Dhak Dhak’ but I promise total dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream.”
Well, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have always been one of the famous on-screen couples of Bollywood. The duo has given super hit films like, Tezaab, Parinda, Beta, Kishan-Kanhaiyaa, Ram Lakhan and so on. They were last seen together in the film Pukar in 2000. Their songs have always been famous among the masses, but notably, their chemistry in the song ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ is still be remembered among the masses.
Total Dhamaal is the third installment of Dhamaal franchise. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jafferi. But, Anil and Madhuri’s addition to the cast will surely give a boost to the film.
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit songs