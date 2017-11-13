Jhakaas! Anil Kapoor and Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit to reunite after 17 years with this film; Read full details

A Supreme Court divided against itself We are appalled at the sheer ugliness displayed by the purveyors of justice last week. Proceedings in the highest court…

Oil caution for Indian economy Apart from these three ways, India’s current account deficit also came down sharply, since dollar outgo on oil imports reduced…

British politics: The fallout of Priti Patel’s fall It is learnt that the US President, Donald Trump, is also not very happy with Theresa May. In this situation,…

Green panel castigates Delhi’s AAP govt It is hardly a surprise that the National Green Tribunal has come down hard on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government…