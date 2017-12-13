Jessica Chastain was worried about her career

Jessica Chastain said she was worried that she would face consequences for her outspoken stance on the recent wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations. Speaking with The New York Times about her Golden Globe nomination, Chastain said she was afraid that her career would be hurt after she spoke out against the many alleged harassers and assaulter’s in the entertainment industry.

The actor has taken a strong stand on social media ever since the first allegations against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein were reported by the Times more than two months ago. “To be honest, I’m mainly surprised about my nomination. As an actor, I have a lot of fear, thinking that if I speak my mind, or something that feels like it deviates from the norm as a woman, am I going to be made to disappear in my industry? When the article came out about Weinstein, I immediately started tweeting. I’ve got a good group of girlfriends on WhatsApp, and I said, ‘I’m really terrified I’m destroying my career right now. I wonder if people will still see me as an actress and want to work with knowing I have these opinions.'” Chastain said.