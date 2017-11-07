Jessica Chastain wants to be a part of ‘It’ sequel

Jessica Chastain has shown interest in starring in the sequel to the horror blockbuster movie “It”. Andy Muschietti, who directed “It,” is expected to return for the second installment. Producers Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are also believed to be onboard.

Talking with ScreenRant.com, Chastain said, “Well, I love Andy and Barbara. I worked with them on Andy’s directorial debut, you know, his film, ‘Mama’. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends so… We’ll see…Listen, of course, I want to work… They’re my friends. They’re like my family. Anything that they’re doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen.”

It” is based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel, which focuses on a group of schoolchildren in a fictional Maine community that battles the small town’s demon as kids, and then again as adults. The sequel will follow them into adulthood.