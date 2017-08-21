Jerry Lewis remembered by Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor as ‘true legend’

Mumbai: Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor mourned the demise of comic legend Jerry Lewis, who passed away at his home in Las Vegas on Sunday morning. He was 91.

Kapoor and Kher shared Lewis’ pictures on social media and thanked him for bringing smile to their faces. “The greatest face maker, truly legendary, the man responsible for my smiles and laughter- “Jerry Lewis” bids adieu! A true genius (sic),” Kapoor tweeted.

The greatest face maker, truly legendary,the man responsible for my smiles and laughter-"Jerry Lewis" bids adieu! A true genius.

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 21, 2017



While, Kher wrote, “#JerryLewis was not only a great comic actor but did a lot of charity for underprivileged children. He added laughter to our tears. RIP Sir, (sic).”

#JerryLewis was not only a great comic actor but did lot of charity for underprivileged children. He added laughter to our tears. RIP Sir.🙏



Lewis was one of Hollywood’s most entertaining comedians, whose career spanned for more than six decades. He also was the man behind comedic classics such as “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy”.

Hollywood bigwigs such as Martin Scorsese, Jim Carrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Goldie Hawn, among others, also paid tributes to Lewis.