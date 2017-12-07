Jennifer Lawrence was ‘hit with fear’ after Oscar win

Washington: Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that winning a Best Actress Oscar and getting four nominations by the age of 27, has made her afraid of public turning against her.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 27-year-old actress admitted that the more successful she’s become, the more she’s worried people will get ”sick” of her and she won’t live up to their expectations.

While speaking in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for the publication, Lawrence said, “With success comes fear. You’re immediately hit with fear. Or at least I was. I had been climbing and working and fighting, and I remember last year just getting hit with fear. All of a sudden it was, ‘They’re going to get sick of me’.”

The ‘mother!’ star added, “That’s when all my insecurity came. I’ve been probably more insecure after last year, and I don’t know if that’s just a feeling of: I’ve got more to lose, I have more people to disappoint. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Despite her fame and success, Jennifer considers her lifestyle to be “pretty normal” because she drives to her appointments herself and she doesn’t have the wild social life people would assume.

“It’s really not hard. People imagine my life being [different]. It’s actually pretty normal. I drove myself to the laser hair removal today. I have always been a homebody. My social life has always been very boring: I sit around outside my house with my friends and drink wine, and that hasn’t really changed. I don’t really like to go out,” noted Lawrence.

The actress also addressed the issue of sexual harassment in Hollywood and said she is happy more women are speaking out about their experiences with sexual harassment and abuse.

The ‘Winter’s Bone’ star explained, “I don’t know a woman who hasn’t been touched by some sort of abuse. I’m sad by the women’s stories, but I’m excited by the change that’s going to come from it.”