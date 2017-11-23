Jennifer Lawrence: Single once again

Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky have reportedly called it quits. Lawrence, 27, and Aronofsky, 48, had started dating in October last year.

The Oscar-winning actor had also starred in his film “Mother!”. The couple, who have an age difference of 22 years between them, broke up in September, reported People Magazine. However, they continue to share good terms with each other and remain good friends. Aronofsky had previously dated actor Rachel Weisz and has a son, Henry, 11, with her. Lawrence was previously in a relationship with actor and her X-men co-star Nicholas Hoult.