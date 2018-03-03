Jennifer Lawrence, Jodie Foster to present Best Actress at Oscars

Los Angeles: Actors Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will reportedly present the Academy Award for Best Actress at the upcoming Oscars ceremony. Traditionally at the Oscars, the previous year’s acting winners present the same categories for the opposite gender. But after actor Casey Affleck dropped out of the awards ceremony to avoid becoming a distraction, past Oscar winners Lawrence and Foster, will be presenting the Best Actress award at this year’s ceremony, reported Variety.

Affleck had said that he does not want to become distraction from the focus that should be on the performances of the actresses in the category, given previous allegations of sexual harassment against him.

It is also reported that Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren will present the Best Actor award instead of last year’s Best Actress winner Emma Stone.

The representatives of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not yet commented on the reports.

Hosted by popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Academy Awards 2018 will air on March 4.