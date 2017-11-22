Jennifer Lawrence felt violated post nude photo leak

Jennifer Lawrence found her photo hacking scandal in 2014 “unbelievably violating”, and admits she is still “processing” the ordeal. The 27-year-old had her world turned upside down when personal photos were stolen from her phone during a hacking scandal in 2014, and although the event took place three years ago, the star admits she is still “processing” what happened, reports Independent.co.uk.

“When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words. I think that I’m still actually processing it. And, I don’t know, I feel like I got gang-banged by the planet – like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. Thatwas a really impossible thing to process,” she added.

The “Passengers” star didn’t sue those responsible for leaking her pictures, which were intended for her then-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult, to the world, and she admits her reason for not taking legal action is because she wanted to “heal”, as she didn’t feel suing people would “bring her peace”.