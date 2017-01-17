Jennifer Lawrence dons the spy hat

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is back at work in Hungary filming her new spy thriller “Red Sparrow”. The actress left New York for Budapest as shooting started for the film, which is being helmed by her “Hunger Games” director Francis Lawrence, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the movie, Jennifer plays a Russian spy trying to seduce a rookie CIA operative. She was spotted wearing a brunette wig under a black fur hat and was seen discussing something with the director. The Oscar-winning actress was seen sitting in the back of a black SUV as she discussed the upcoming shoot. Her costume included a below-the-knee black skirt and knee-high black boots and a cropped black leather jacket.