Jennifer Garner is not interested in dating

Melbourne: Jennifer Garner said her near and dear ones are trying to set her up with people, but the actor said she is not interested in getting into a relationship anytime soon.

The 45-year-old actor, who filed for divorce this year with actor husband Ben Affleck, said she has not been on a date for a while, reported News.com.au.

“I haven’t been on a date… I’m not interested in dating… People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No thank you!'” Garner said.

“The Tribes of Palos Verdes” actor although said had she had a choice, she would not have chosen to be single.

“I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through,” she said.

Garner has three children with Affleck – Violet (12), Seraphina (8) and Samuel (5).