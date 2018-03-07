Jeetendra Sexual Assault Case: Shimla police files FIR against Bollywood actor for assaulting cousin

Actor and Bollywood personality Jitendra has been accused by his cousin for sexually assaulting her 47 years ago. Police has booked the actor after a complaint was lodged against him by his cousin. An FIR was filed by sending an email to the Director General of Police of Himachal Pradesh, SR Mardi, in the February this year.

Reports claim that she will be reporting her statements in the court. The accuser has been asked to provide any relevant evidence that could prove the accusation made against the actor. No proof has been furnished against the Bollywood’s veteran superhero yet. Bollywood star Jitendra’s lawyer Rizwan has claimed all the accusations inappropriate and baseless. He further claimed that accusations are made to defame the actor and that the actor cannot be charged in any court as charges are being made around after fifty years ago. No charges can be entertained after fifty years.

The woman was 18 at the time and had gone on a trip with him where he sexually assaulted her. After the recent controversy about Hollywood actor Harvey Weinstein, Bollywood is also spotting similar cases in the industry.

As per the reports the actor’s cousin stated in an early statement that she was 18 at that time and the actor was 28. The Bollywood star had just stepped in the film business. She also said that the actor took her father’s permission and took her to visit the film set where he sexually assaulted her. An FIR has been registered under the section 354 IPC at Chota Shimla police station against the actor.