Jaya Bachchan turns 70: Hubby Amitabh shares a lovely post for wife, check out

Birthdays are all about spending your day with family and enjoying being someone special, who makes a great difference in the lives of people around them. And it seems like, Amitabh Bachchan is doing the same thing, making his wife Jaya realise this special feeling as she turns 70 today. Taking to his blog, Big B shared a beautiful picture of Abhishek and Shweta hugging their ‘Ma’ and see what he wrote.

“At the stroke of the midnight hour the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th .. !!

She be wife and Mother .. and she be with her ‘progress report’

Feelings and love delivered .. writings of occasion handwritten on card .. the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing ..

Quiet .. still and intimate .. the best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by ..

Besides, this son Abhishek also shared a post with throwback image and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ma. You are the world to me, love you!”.

Talking about, Big B and Jaya, the couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The power couple of Bollywood is seen as an icon in the industry and together they gave several path-breaking films.