Javed Jaffrey Birthday Special: Famous dialogues of the multi-talented actor
The multi-talented actor Javed Jaffrey is celebrating his 54th birthday today. He is an actor, voiceover artist, dancer and comedian, who has worked in several Bollywood films and television shows. Boogie-Woogie was probably the first dance show to be telecast in the history of Indian television, and he was the one of the judges of the show. Barring horror movies and sex comedies, he has done most things with perfection and grace. He has a near-perfect comic timing; for example: Dhamaal, Jajantaram Mamantaram, among others.
On Javed Jaffrey’s birthday, check out some of his famous dialogues from his movies.
Double Dhamaal
- (Kahan tak padhe ho tum?) … Dus bajhe tak … nau bajhe school shuru hua … jab ek ghanta ho gaya toh principal sahab samajh gaye … ki ghanta main kuch padh sakta hoon
- Hum Kabir ka iphone, uska ipod, uski item … sab cheen lenge … i-shapath
- Tum logon ne toh mujhe diya nahi bhav … mere dil mein ho gaya ghav … uske baad mujhe aa gaya tav
Salaam Namaste
- Rehna hai raho, jaana hai jao … I don’t give a crocodile’s ass
- Maan na maan … no mehmaan
- Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante … “Ghosts of the kicks not listening to the talks”
- Wife working … husband jerking
- When in the Rome … do the Romans
- I don’t the trust Indians … (sorry) … eggjactly
Kambakkht Ishq
- Death and shit wait for no man … they come anywhere anytime
Besharam
- Jab do haathon se taali baj rahi ho, toh beech mein mooh nahi gusedhte bachche … ungliyan chap sakti hai gaalon pe
- Ek baar main sauda kar leta hoon toh paise vapas nahi leta
Jajantaram Mamantaram
- Boss apun haath pair todta hai … lekin vishvas nahi todta hai
- Vaah re neeli chatri waale tu toh chatri kholke upar baith gaya … aur lafde ka baarish mein main bheeg raha hai idhar
Oh Darling Yeh Hai India
- Kya nahi hai mere paas? … dekhne mein hero body hai fit, jahan bhi main niklon main superhit … manner mein style hai, killer sa smile hai, rehta hoon tip-top, niklon toh traffic stop … society ki shaan hoon, party ki jaan hoon, dancer hoon, dashing fighter hoon, smashing jaanta hoon, heart lover hoon fantastic
Ta Ra Rum Pum
- New York mein jabhi bhi koi sapna tootta hai na … toh ek taxi driver paida hota hai
Meri Jung
- Kya main ek phool ki tarah khoobsurat ladki ko ek … ladki ki tarah khoobsurat phool de sakta hoon
