Jasmin Bhasin to Ssharad Malhotra; popular television stars on Supreme Court’s adultery law verdict

The Supreme Court on Thursday set up a five-judge Constitution to strike off Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with the offence of adultery, as unconstitutional. According to the section, “Whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery.”

With the revolutionary change in action, popular television stars came forth in expressing their point of view on the verdict. From Ssharad Malhotra to Jasmin Bhasin, here’s a complete rundown of telly actors and what they had to say.

Jasmin Bhasin: Adultery is definitely morally not right but then emotion has no logic. What a person experiences only he or she can feel or explain what he or she is going through. Everything is a choice and we can’t be judgemental in relationships. Let’s see how the verdict is taken by people in the society.

Ssharad Malhotra: Extra-marital affairs have always existed and S.C has passed a verdict that adultery is no more a crime so they must have given it a thought for sure. I don’t judge people by their past or present but at the same time we live in a society and follow certain norms. The only time we tell the impact of such a verdict. Live and let live is the best way to live.

Romit Raj: I think it’s a fair decision because in today’s time adultery has become so common. Been hearing Most married men or Women seem to be secretly having an affair and they have their own valid reasons for it. There are so many sites for dating Like Tinder, so many couples are depressed unhappy and they feel adultery will get them happiness…My opinion is that whatever u do u need to be honest and fair to yr spouse because u can’t live yr life as a cheat & in guilt…

Sneha Wagh: I don’t believe in adultery. I think one should not really be in an unhappy marriage. This might or might not solve anything. Crime or No crime. Adultery was always so common in our society

Gaurav Singh: I believe in the institution of marriage and instead of it being decriminalized for both, criminalising for both women and men would preserve the sanctity of marriage.

Puru Chibber: I actually don’t know if it is good or bad all I can say is its good that its bringing equality between both man and wife and one should get married only when he or she is sure.