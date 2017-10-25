Jasmin Bhasin talks about Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan; find out here

Last weekend was a was no ordinary weekend in the Bigg Boss house with many actors from shows on Colors, entering the house. Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who was one of them, was supposed to imitate contestant Arshi Khan and all we can say is that she did a brilliant job.

“It was great. Though I just went as a guest we were shooting as it is normally shot, with mics on. I realized how difficult it is to be watched 24*7,” she says, adding, “Performing as Arshi was tough for me, she has this unique style of talking and behaving and trust me, it’s not easy to copy her.”

Ask her who her favourite contestant in the house is, and she says, “I like Hiten. He is playing really smart.”

The biggest part of visiting the Bigg Boss house is getting to interact with host Salman Khan. Jasmin, too, enjoyed meeting the superstar. “Meeting Salman sir was amazing, I have met him once before as well. Every time I go, I decide I’ll take a selfie with him because I am a huge fan but as soon as I see him, I freeze and forget everything. He is really very sweet,” she says.

While she enjoyed the short time she spent in the house, Jasmin is not ready to be part of the show. “I am not so brave, you need to be brave enough to let the world see the real you,” she says.