Jared Leto to play vampire in Spider-Man spin-off ‘Morbius’

Washington D.C., Jared Leto is all set to play the role of a vampire in Sony Spider-man movie titled ‘Morbius’. Directed by the Scandinavian filmmaker Daniel Espinosa, the project is about the anti-hero Morbius the Living Vampire who fights with spider-man, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by writer Roy Thomas, the character first appeared as an antagonist in 1971’s Amazing Spider-Man No. 101. Morbius, a scientist named Dr. Michael Morbius, is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. It should be noted that the ‘American Psycho’ actor is not new to the realm of comic books as he had earlier portrayed the iconic Batman villain ‘The Joker’ in 2016 movie ‘Suicide Squad.’