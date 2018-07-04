Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she deleted her Instagram posts before starting Dhadak; read to know
Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar production venture Dhadak. However before the movie was announced Janhvi was social media star. And tons of fan pages were made on her name. But her personal Instagram account was private few months ago.
The 21-year-old actress recently featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, revealed that she deleted everything from her Instagram account before making it live. The magazine cover also features Janhvi’s co-star Ishaan Khatter.
In an interview with the magazine, Janhvi said, “As for my Instagram, I used to have a private profile and then I was told I need to open it up, so I deleted everything to start from the beginning.” She currently has 1.9 million followers on her Instagram handle.
Janhvi is daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Ishaan, on the other hand, is Shahid Kapoor’s brother and son of the veteran actress Nilima Azim.
The movie is remake of Marathi film ‘Sairat’, it is directed by Shashank Khaitan and slated to release on July 20.