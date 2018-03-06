The newbie of Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor and daughter of Boney and Sridevi turns 21 on March 6. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account and wished Janhvi with a heartfelt message and even Bollywood’s celebrity designer Manish Malhotra wished her. And now Janhvi’s close friend Akshat Ranjan posted a picture of him with Janhvi and wished her and Janhvi replied ily which stands for (I Love You). Akshat Ranjan is always linked with Janhvi and he is said to be Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend and now Janhvi’s reply ‘ily’ makes it clear.

happy birthday ✨❤️ A post shared by Akshat Rajan (@akshatrajan) on Mar 5, 2018 at 8:37pm PST



Talking more about Akshat Ranjan, he is studying at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts. And during the time of special screening of ‘Dear Zindagi’, he was spotted in the same car with Janhvi, Sridevi, and Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi’s mom Sridevi passed away on February 24 which left the entire Kapoor family in shock. The sudden demise of Sridevi has broken Janhvi’s heart and her younger sister Khushi, but they are getting all the emotional support from friends and family.

Recently Janhvi and Khushi were abused on Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram account and then Anshula took the charge and protected her stepsisters and replied all the haters who were abusing them. Even Arjun Kapoor was around his sisters after Sridevi’s death.