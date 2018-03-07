Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan! Who will become Ranveer Singh’s leading lady in Simmba?

As we all know, Ranveer Singh has been confirmed to play a badass cop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Simmba. However, the leading lady for the film is not yet finalised. Earlier, there were reports stating that Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor will be the leading lady of Ranveer Singh. But now DNA reports state that Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan may become the leading lady of Ranveer Singh.

Well, as per DNA, late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s name is being placed on top of the list. After all, Janhvi is currently doing Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Dhadak. Hence, there are chances that Janhvi may be roped in for Simmba as well.

But on the other hand, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan is currently in a dilemma over her debut film. In fact, a source has told DNA that, “Everyone knows Kedarnath has to be Sara’s first release. As the film itself is in a state of flux, no one wants to venture in her direction yet.”

Now, let’s see which star kid will be the leading lady of Ranveer Singh in Simmba.