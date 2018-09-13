Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for wearing pink t-shirt and walking pant less on the streets

Late actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor was instant hit after her film Dhadak, and now Janhvi has entered in the list of celebrities. And just like any other star, she was also trolled for her attire. Recently Janhvi’s casual look was all about comfort, but it didn’t go well with fans. After wearing a pink floral dress at an event yesterday, Janhvi chose a comfortable dress. But fans mercilessly trolled Janhvi for donning a neon pink tee-shirt and black-short.

Earlier, during the promotions of Dhadak, Janhvi was trolled for donning a short, white dress. Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor, replying to the trolls said, ‘’2 trolls write a comment n for the web team of a big newspaper it’s a news story… slow clap ridiculous how trolls are given attention by the media & they wait for us to retaliate…the lesser the stories the lesser the trolls win…’’