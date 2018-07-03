Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled for alleged plastic surgery

Janhvi Kapoor received immense love from Bollywood fans after her mother Sridevi’s death. Fans showered love and followed every single movement of the star daughter with excitement.

The young actor has also been the centre of everybody’s attention because of her upcoming film Dhadak, whose music were released recently. Janhvi is busy as she is traveling across India to promote the film. On Monday, she was in Lucknow to promote and ‘dance’ with her fans on Zingaat track which is a track from her upcoming movie.

While in Lucknow, the actor’s performance included a dance performance with co-star Ishaan Khattar to the title track of Dhadak in front of a packed audience in a city mall.

On Monday, Janhvi posted a close up photo in a blue sleeveless night dress. Soon after posting the photo, she began receiving negative comments from her fans, some of whom wondered if she already had done plastic surgery to get the shape of her nose enhanced. But Janhvi also received support from others, who were quick to comment on those making negative comments on the actor’s looks.

Talking about the movie, Dhadak is an adaptation of the Marathi super hit ‘Sairat’. Apart from this, the makers have even remade the Hindi version of song Zingaat. This is also a debut film for both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, who is Shahid Kapoor’s brother. Movie is Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, the film will hit the screens on 20 July, 2018.