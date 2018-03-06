Janhvi Kapoor follows Anshula Kapoor on Instagram and gives a sweet reply to Sonam Kapoor’s post
Janhvi Kapoor turned 21 today and social media showered her with love. The Dhadak girl got birthday wishes from friends and family on Instagram. Sonam Kapoor posted a beautiful message for Janhvi and wrote “To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu.” in return Janhvi replied saying: “Love uuuu.”
Recently Anshula Kapoor slammed all the haters who were abusing Janhvi and khushi Kapoor on Instagram, so after the incident Janhvi followed Ansula but she is not following Arjun Kapoor yet. But things are getting normal for them by the looks of it.
Boney Kapoor praised Anshula and Arjun for standing beside him like pillars after Sridevi’s death he wrote in a letter “I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss.”
To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu. ❤️❤️❤️ @janhvikapoor #21stbirthday
A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on
Sridevi sudden demise has put entire Kapoor family in grief, but the entire nation was speculating how she died. And trying to build up stories. The actress was just 54 when she died in Dubai’s hotel, it took three days to bring back her mortal remains and after her last rites were performed, thousands of people turned up for condolence.
