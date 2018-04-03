Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor didn’t visit Sanjay Bhansali’s office; here is the truth

A few days ago the paparazzi was click-happy showing the late (and much missed) Sridevi’s two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor emerging from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office building. The speculators were on overdrive imagining a film collaboration between Bhansali and Sri’s beti.

But here’s the truth about Janhvi’s supposed visit to Bhansali ’s office. Says a source close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s team, “Janhvi and Khushi didn’t visit Sanjay Bhansali. They visited Sanjay Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Sehgal who is Janhvi Kapoor’s best friend. Sharmin lives with her sister Simran and parents Bela Sehgal (SLB’s sister) and Deepak Sehgal in the same building where Sanjay Bhansali has his office. The paps saw her emerge from that building and concluded the obvious.”

Interestingly Janhvi and Sharmin have been best friends since they both attended the same acting school in Los Angeles two years ago. The two of them used to hang out together in LA and they are now inseparable in Mumbai. They will make their screen debut at around the same time. While Janhvi is being launched by Karan Johar in Dhadak, Sharmin is being launched by her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a film that will be directed by Mangesh Hadawale.