James Gunn wants Marvel and DC fans to stop fighting with each other

Los Angeles: Director James Gunn has asked the fans of two warring comic franchises, Marvel and DC to stop fighting among themselves, calling the entire exercise “silly” to prove who is the superior. The 51-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter where he wrote a plea addressing both the admirers, asking them to put their differences aside and celebrate their similarities.

“Every time I mention anything DC, no matter what, my feed becomes an endless screaming match about BvS (‘Batman Vs Superman’). You guys are never going to convince each other -it’s just a bunch of wasted energy.

“At least when you’re screaming at each other about Trump, it’s something of international importance. But it’s a two-year-old movie that some people like and some people don’t. Why is someone else’s opinion so important to you? As Marvel and DC super fans you have way more in common with each other than you do with the rest of the world.

Gunn, who has directed Marvel franchise films such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” and its sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2”, pleaded the fans to stop dragging him into their quarrels.

“So why do you spend so much time raging at each other? It’s silly. Please just stop it. Stop engaging in that way. But at the very least, when you do, untag me. I’ve muted a lot of you guys, but not all. Thanks,” he wrote.