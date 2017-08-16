James Cameron’s dreams come true!

Quite in the literal sense, because most of the filmmaker’s movies are inspired from his dreams

Filmmaker James Cameron has revealed he uses his dreams as an inspiration for his movies. The 62-year-old director said he helmed some of the most successful movies of all time, including “Avatar”, from the ideas that struck him in his sleep, reported FemaleFirst.

“‘The Terminator’ came from a dream of a kind of death figure, a chrome skeleton emerging from a fire. A lot of the root imagery I had in ‘Avatar’ came from dreams I had when I was still in college of a bioluminescent forest. Sometimes I’ll wake up from a nightmare and think, gosh, that was good, I can make a movie about that,” Cameron told Metro newspaper.

The Oscar-winning director is currently working on the highly-anticipated four follow-ups to the 2009 fantasy film “Avatar”. Cameron claimed he has been working non-stop for nearly three years on the franchise, in spite of being repeatedly delayed.