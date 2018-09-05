‘James Bond’ fame Daniel Craig to star in ‘Knives Out’

Washington: English actor Daniel Craig of ‘James Bond’ fame is set to play the role of a detective in upcoming murder mystery movie ‘Knives Out’ Craig has teamed up with Director Rian Johnson of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ fame for this movie, reported Variety.

Johnson will also be the producer and screenwriter for the upcoming movie. Shooting for the flick is expected to commence from November. Craig is well known for starring in a number of Bond films like ‘Casino Royale’, ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Spectre’.