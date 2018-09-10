Jalebi Trailer: This Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra starrer is a bittersweet romantic drama!

The official trailer of Jalebi is out today and if you haven’t watched it already, you’re missing a glimpse of a good love story. Featuring Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra & Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles, Jalebi is sure to give you a taste of love.

The trailer opens up with a melodious song playing in the background, where Rhea’s character can be seen touring Delhi where she meets a tourist guide played by Varun. After meeting each other few time, the two fall in love and even get married and that’s when the trouble begins.

Rhea, who comes from a well to do family, tries to accept her new lifestyle in a simple household of Varun, but later she realises that she doesn’t belong there. After marriage she takes the decision of finding a job to get back to her new lifestyle, against the wish of her husband. The two part ways and meet again on a train journey after years. At the end of trailer Rhea realises that Varun has remarried.

Rhea Chakraborty previous films include Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Half Girlfriend, Sobaara and Bank Chor, though she is yet to make her mark in the industry. Jalebi is directed by debutant Pushpdeep Bhardhwaj. Jalebi was initially scheduled to release on August 31, however, it got postponed to October 12.