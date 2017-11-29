Jake Gyllenhaal’s artistic adventures

Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly immersing himself in the art world here in preparation for a role in his next film. Gyllenhaal, 36, is working on a currently untitled art-world movie for Netflix where he will star as an art critic, reports nypost.com.

“He plays an art critic in a revealing look at the art market in LA that involves billionaire collectors, gallerists, auctions and sales. He plays the critic and he’s busy doing research,” said Gyllenhaal.

The film, which will be helmed by Dan Gilroy, will have Gyllenhaal re-team with his “Nightcrawler” co-star Rene Russo.